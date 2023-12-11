Navcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,839.55 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $34,839.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 33% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00120978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00036306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008831 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002436 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

