Bitcoiva Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $373,471.64 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $9.87 or 0.00023837 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $158.38 million and $373,471.64 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,398.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00560013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00118092 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018604 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.36299629 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $439,104.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.