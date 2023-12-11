KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,274,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.6% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 296.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,272 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.