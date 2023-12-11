Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,807 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $30.97 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

