iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 196,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWM opened at $186.72 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

