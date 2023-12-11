Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 85,279 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,279 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,269,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 89,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.