Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,643 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,643 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $748.93. 154,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,940. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $671.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

