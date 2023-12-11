Insider Buying: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Acquires 140,000 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00.
Shares of TSE SDE traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 184,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.66.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
