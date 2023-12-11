General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

GIS traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.13. 839,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

