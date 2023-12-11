JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $326.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.13.

PANW stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.26. 1,104,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,018. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $299.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

