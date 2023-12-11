Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 22,511 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical volume of 6,291 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

RSP traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.70. 2,214,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,487. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.