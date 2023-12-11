Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Down to $27.62

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $26.83. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 104,231 shares trading hands.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $601.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.