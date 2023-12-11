TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.64. 2,156,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,322,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

