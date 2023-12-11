RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 367,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 723,082 shares.The stock last traded at $12.19 and had previously closed at $12.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

