FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 177,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 184,774 shares.The stock last traded at $40.01 and had previously closed at $40.11.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

