Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 474,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 660,101 shares.The stock last traded at $16.67 and had previously closed at $16.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.