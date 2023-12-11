WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 360,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 412,584 shares.The stock last traded at $27.61 and had previously closed at $27.56.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

