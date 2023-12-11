iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 570,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,555% from the previous session’s volume of 34,485 shares.The stock last traded at $50.77 and had previously closed at $50.81.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1641 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

