BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 333,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 681,979 shares.The stock last traded at $100.51 and had previously closed at $103.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.46.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in BioNTech by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 35.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 90,306 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in BioNTech by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

