CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,172,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 10,422,452 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $10.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

CleanSpark Trading Down 15.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Further Reading

