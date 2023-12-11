Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56. 127,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 578,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $34,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,790.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $34,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,790.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,854. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 855,400 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after acquiring an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

