Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Up 4.9%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.93. 162,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,216,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
