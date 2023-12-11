Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Up 4.9%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.93. 162,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,216,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.