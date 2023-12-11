MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.67. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 14,978 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $69,197.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,445 shares of company stock valued at $270,807 over the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

