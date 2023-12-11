Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.19 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Safe has a market cap of $76.19 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00008792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00121390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00023774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002423 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.57484247 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

