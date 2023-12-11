Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $135.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

