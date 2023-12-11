Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 935 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,077. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

