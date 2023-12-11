Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.27. 206,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

