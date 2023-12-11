PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.7% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.02. 1,344,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,446. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.