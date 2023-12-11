Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $250.18. The stock had a trading volume of 180,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.48.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

