Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 218.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $112.61. 844,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

