McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $108,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.22. 244,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,381. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.