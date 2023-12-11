Incline Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Incline Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 4.5% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

SSNC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.12. 181,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.