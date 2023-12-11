Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Mark S. Peek Buys 10,000 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trimble Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TRMB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 472,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.