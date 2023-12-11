Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Acquires £9,726.21 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONCGet Free Report) insider Martin Gouldstone bought 36,023 shares of Oncimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £9,726.21 ($12,285.22).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

ONC stock traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26.87 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,125. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.71 ($0.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

About Oncimmune



Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

See Also

