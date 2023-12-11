Kennon Green & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

