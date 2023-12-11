Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Kinetic Partners Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Kinetic Partners Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 6.8% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of META opened at $331.20 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.72. The firm has a market cap of $851.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

