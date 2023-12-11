Balentine LLC Acquires 14,059 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 498,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 166,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 54,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,042.3% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 204,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 197,566 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock worth $17,058,271. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $136.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.