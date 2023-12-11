JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after buying an additional 416,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

