Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,452 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

