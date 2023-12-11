Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,290 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,290 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.