Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Sets New 12-Month High at $544.44

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $544.44 and last traded at $540.22, with a volume of 48960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $536.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

