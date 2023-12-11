Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 98.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,532 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,938 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $14,921,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,944.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 23,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $354.15. 369,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.13.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

