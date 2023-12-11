Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $194.94 and last traded at $193.24, with a volume of 1582208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.67.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
