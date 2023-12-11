Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,665 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 44.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 55,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

