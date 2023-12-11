Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 405,949 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 405,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $27.48. 150,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,247. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

