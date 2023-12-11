Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $14.09 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.69. The stock had a trading volume of 776,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,758. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $217.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

