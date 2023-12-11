Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $16.47 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,480. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

