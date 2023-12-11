EthereumFair (ETF) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.35 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.27566159 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,256,879.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.