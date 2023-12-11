Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 180,000 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.45. The stock had a trading volume of 299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,797. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

