Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 500.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $52,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.51. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $378.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

